Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 June 2022
09:37 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,300 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,044 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,524.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Karachi
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Islamabad
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Peshawar
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Quetta
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Sialkot
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Attock
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Gujranwala
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Jehlum
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Multan
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Gujrat
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Nawabshah
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Chakwal
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Hyderabad
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Nowshehra
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Sargodha
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Faisalabad
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
|Mirpur
|PKR 141,300
|PKR 1,708
