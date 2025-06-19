Middle East Tensions soar as US gears up for strikes on Iran

TEHRAN – Ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is rapidly intensifying, and now United States is reportedly preparing for potential military strikes on Tehran.

A report shared by Bloomberg said Senior US started mobilizing resources and coordinating plans that could lead to direct American involvement in the widening war.

Tehran has been engaged in near-daily missile and drone attacks on Israel, responding to Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed groups and nuclear sites within Iran. The escalating violence raised alarm in Washington, where officials fear the conflict could spiral into a broader regional war.

US President Donald Trump publicly hinted at possible military action against Iran but has withheld a final decision, citing the fluid situation. Washington positioned dozens of refueling aircraft in Europe to extend reach of fighter jets and bombers that may be tasked with striking Iranian nuclear facilities, such as the fortified Fordo site.

Israeli leaders urged Americans to intervene more directly, warning that Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose an urgent threat. However, officials caution that American strikes would likely provoke retaliatory attacks by Iranian-backed militias across the Middle East, including assaults on US bases in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, as well as disruptions to shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also vowed to target US military sites if Washington joins Israel’s campaign, raising fears of a dangerous escalation. American troops in the region have been placed on high alert amid the growing tensions.

As diplomatic talks continue between European powers and Iran in Geneva, the prospect of military action looms large. Intelligence assessments suggest Iran is nearing the capability to develop a nuclear weapon, increasing pressure on the Trump administration to act.