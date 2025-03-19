Gold prices surge to record highs amid global market trends

Gold prices continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, reaching historic highs in both international and local markets.

According to reports, concerns over rising inflation and aggressive gold acquisitions by various countries to strengthen their reserves have contributed to the consistent surge in prices worldwide.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $16, hitting an all-time high of $3,038. This increase also impacted local markets, where the price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed by Rs1,650, reaching a record-breaking Rs319,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,415 to an unprecedented Rs273,491.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged, with per tola silver steady at Rs3,555 and 10 grams of silver maintaining its value at Rs3,047.