Torkham border reopens after 25 days as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions ease

In a flag meeting between Pakistani and Afghan officials, the decisions of the joint Jirga were endorsed, leading to the reopening of the Torkham trade route for cargo transportation after 25 days.

According to reports, with the official restoration of the trade route, vehicle movement has resumed, and Pakistani cargo trucks have started entering Afghanistan.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have eased, and government staff has been deployed at the Torkham crossing. Bilateral trade has also resumed, with Pakistani cargo vehicles entering Afghanistan and Afghan imports arriving in Pakistan.

As per the agreement, the Torkham border has been reopened solely for trade today, while pedestrian movement will resume in two days. On average, around 1,500 cargo trucks pass through this crossing daily.

Customs officials stated that Pakistan earns approximately $3 million in daily revenue from bilateral trade through Torkham, with trade volumes reaching around $1.5 billion per day.

Earlier, the venue for the flag meeting was changed upon Afghan officials’ insistence. Initially planned on the Pakistani side of the Torkham border, the meeting was relocated to the Afghan Customs Station, where the Pakistani delegation, led by Khyber Rifles Commandant Colonel Asim Kayani, attended.

During the meeting, the Jirga’s decisions were ratified, and it was agreed to restore cargo transportation through the trade route. Security officials confirmed that by 4pm today, cargo vehicle movement would formally resume, while pedestrian crossings would be delayed for two to three days due to damage to the immigration system caused by Afghan forces’ firing.

Until the immigration system is repaired, pedestrian movement will remain suspended, with only Afghan patients allowed emergency travel to Pakistan.

Due to the border closure, Pakistan has suffered a financial loss of $3 million daily, amounting to $75 million over the past 25 days.