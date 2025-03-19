Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

17 children dead, over 1,100 infected as measles outbreak worsens in Sindh

KARACHI – The measles outbreak has worsened in Sindh as 17 children died and over 1,100 others got infected in two months.

Experts attribute the rising measles cases to parental negligence and lack of immunization. The outbreak has reached an alarming level in Sindh.

According to the Health Department, from January 1 to March 8 this year, more than 1,100 children have been infected with measles, while 17 have died due to complications. Karachi reported 550 cases, while 10 children died in Khairpur, five in District East, and one each in Sukkur and Jacobabad.

Medical experts warn that measles is a highly contagious viral disease, presenting symptoms like fever, cough, eye inflammation, and red rashes. Unvaccinated children are at risk of severe pneumonia, brain inflammation, and life-threatening infections.

The World Health Organization states that most measles-related deaths occur due to pneumonia complications. The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) provides free measles vaccines at nine months and 15 months of age, offering 100% protection against the virus.

