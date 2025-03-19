Pregnant, Expecting Mothers in Punjab to get Rs23,000 aid under new govt scheme

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has rolled out the Aghosh Program, offering Rs23,000 to pregnant and expecting mothers.

CM Maryam Nawaz led government launched initiative aimed at supporting mothers of newborn children and pregnant women. This initiative aims for better healthcare for mothers and children, and will initially start in 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Mianwali.

According to government officials, financial support will be given to pregnant women who attend regular medical check-ups until childbirth.

The program is part of Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to improve maternal and child health across the province and ensure that women receive the care they need during pregnancy and after childbirth. The initiative is expected to ease financial burdens for many families and improve healthcare access for underserved communities.

How to Apply for Aghosh Program

Go to the nearest Basic Health Unit, RHC, THQ, or DHQ.

Consult a Health Worker: A healthcare provider will assist with registration.

Submit CNIC, proof of residence, and maternity records.

Electronic Registration: Health workers will register using the EMR system.

Confirmation: Receive notification via SMS or in-person.

Breakdown of Payments