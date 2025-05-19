Zilhaj moon, Eidul Azha 2025 and holidays schedule in Pakistan: Latest predictions

LAHORE – Astronomers have predicted that Zilhaj moon is not likely to sighted on May 27 (Tuesday) in Pakistan.

Astronomer Faheem Hashmi told local media that there are strong chances of crescent sighting for the holy Islamic month on May 28 when the age of the moon would be 35 hours.

He said Eidul Azha 2025 would fall on June 7 in Pakistan.

However, the final decision about Zilhaj moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eidul Azha Holidays Schedule

If the prediction comes true, there would public holidays from June 7 to 9 (Saturday-Monday) with all offices resuming on June 10.

The final schedule of holidays will be issued by the federal government in line with the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated in holy month of Zilhay every year with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Muslims in Pakistan mark the occasion by offering special prayers and sacrificing animals such as goats, cows, or camels.

The meat is then distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate. The holiday fosters a strong sense of community, charity, and gratitude.