Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 November 2021
08:39 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 96,160 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 112,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Karachi PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Islamabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Peshawar PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Quetta PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Sialkot PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Attock PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Gujranwala PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Jehlum PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Multan PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Bahawalpur PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Gujrat PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Nawabshah PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Chakwal PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Hyderabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Nowshehra PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Sargodha PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Faisalabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645
Mirpur PKR 122,400 PKR 1,645

