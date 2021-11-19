Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 November 2021
08:39 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 96,160 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 112,200.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Karachi
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Quetta
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Attock
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Multan
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,645
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:04 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan08:56 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 November 202108:39 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Sikhs open gurdwaras for prayers after Hindu extremists attack Muslim ...12:30 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan take on Bangladesh in first T20I today12:01 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Malala makes first public appearance with husband at London café
08:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday bash06:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral05:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe ...04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021