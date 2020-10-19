Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for Medina, Jeddah
Web Desk
08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for Medina, Jeddah
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a discount of 12 percent on flights for Medina and Jeddah in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi.

The national carrier in a tweet said, “Experience Eid Milad un Nabi with a special discounted trip to Medina and Jeddah only from 1st to 12th  Rabi-ul-Awwal”.

Besides discount, the PIA has said that passengers can carry 12kg extra luggage with them during this time period. 

Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.

More From This Category
Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to ...
10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive ...
09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special ...
08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's ...
08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top US economist appreciates Pakistan’s ...
07:13 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM Imran fears second Covid-19 wave in polluted ...
07:44 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hoccane congratulates Ameer Gillani on getting accepted into Harvard law School
03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr