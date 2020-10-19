Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for Medina, Jeddah

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a discount of 12 percent on flights for Medina and Jeddah in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi.

The national carrier in a tweet said, “Experience Eid Milad un Nabi with a special discounted trip to Medina and Jeddah only from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal”.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi, PIA offers 12% discount on all flights to and from Jeddah and Medina with additional 12 Kg baggage allowance. Valid for travel between 1-12 Rabi ul Awwal. pic.twitter.com/dPg6c8Ttk9 — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 19, 2020

Besides discount, the PIA has said that passengers can carry 12kg extra luggage with them during this time period.

Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.