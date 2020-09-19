BISE Sargodha Matric Annual 2020 result today (check result here)
SARGODHA - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha is going to to announce the results of Matric 2020 Annual Examination today (Saturday).
Students can view results Here
Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800290)
The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.
All the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today. The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.
Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Rawalpindi boards have also announced the results of Matric annual examination 2020 today.
Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The BISEs were expected to reveal results today (Friday) but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.
All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.
Later, the government announced that it will promote matric students on the basis of their performance in the written exams, which had been taken before the pandemic.
