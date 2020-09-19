Pakistan renews call for enhancing efforts to achieve SDGs regarding poverty, climate change 

NEW YORK – Pakistan, at the United Nations (UN), has renewed its call for redoubling efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty, fighting inequalities and tackling climate change.

While speaking at a high-level side event of General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations and President of United Nations Economic and Social Council Munir Akram gave the call.

He underscored that highest priority is to control coronavirus pandemic which has inflicted unparalleled human suffering.

Munir Akram also stressed the need to find ways to bridge the digital divide between the developed and developing countries.