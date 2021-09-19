Pakistan reports 2,580 new Covid infections, active cases drop to 63,909

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,580 new coronavirus infections while 71 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,206 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,223,841.

Statistics 19 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,027

Positive Cases: 2,580

Positivity % : 4.68%

Deaths : 71

Patients on Critical Care: 4964 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 19, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,164 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,132,726. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,909 and the positivity ratio dropped to 4.68 percent.

At least 450,126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 421,800 in Punjab 171,072 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171,072 in Islamabad, 32,757 in Balochistan, 33,732 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,240 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,396 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,258 in Sindh, 5,395 KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,027 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,852,460 since the first case was reported.