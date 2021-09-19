Pakistan reports 2,580 new Covid infections, active cases drop to 63,909
Web Desk
09:09 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,580 new Covid infections, active cases drop to 63,909
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,580 new coronavirus infections while 71 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,206 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,223,841.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,164 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,132,726. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,909 and the positivity ratio dropped to 4.68 percent.

At least 450,126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 421,800 in Punjab 171,072 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171,072 in Islamabad, 32,757 in Balochistan, 33,732 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,240 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar tests positive for ... 09:24 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has tested positive ...

Moreover, 12,396 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,258 in Sindh, 5,395 KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,027 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,852,460 since the first case was reported.

Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities ... 10:32 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in five major cities to slow the spread of novel ...

More From This Category
Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Aziz booked for using ...
09:53 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar tests positive for ...
09:24 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistani, Canadian FMs discuss Afghanistan in ...
09:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Sindh govt to pay for treatment of Pakistan’s ...
08:50 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
First fleet of electric buses for Karachi project ...
08:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Multiple blasts leave two dead, 20 injured in ...
07:45 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr