Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 19, 2022
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 239.1 241.1
Euro EUR 239 241.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 275 277.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.8 66.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.7 64.35
Australian Dollar AUD 159.87 161.12
Bahrain Dinar BHD 635.1 639.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 179.88 181.23
China Yuan CNY 34.19 34.44
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.17 30.52
Indian Rupee INR 2.96 3.04
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 772.64 777.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.92 52.37
New Zealand Dollar NZD 142.61 143.81
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.29 23.59
Omani Riyal OMR 620.23 624.73
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 64.58 65.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 169.68 170.98
Swedish Korona SEK 21.99 22.29
Swiss Franc CHF 247.47 249.22
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

