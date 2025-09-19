India win toss, elect to bat first against Oman in Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – In the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Indian team captain Shubman Gill opted to bat first after winning the toss against Oman.

It is noteworthy that both India and Oman have played two matches each in the tournament — India won both, while Oman failed to secure a victory.

In Group A, India and Pakistan both have 4 points, but India leads on net run rate, with Pakistan in second place. The UAE is in third place with 2 points.

Today marks the last group-stage match of the Asia Cup, while the Super Four stage will begin tomorrow.

The first Super Four match will be played between the top two teams of Group B. Pakistan and India are set to clash again on September 21.