Nimra Khan joins the wedding club
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani stunning TV star Nimra Khan recently took to social media to share that she has tied the knot with her beau. Sharing a loved-up photo with him on Instagram, Nimra wrote “Alhamdulillah #nikahfied.”
The starlet added she needs everyone’s prayers. She tied the knot with Ifftekhar in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Karachi.
Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.
The actress won fans’ hearts with her acting in drama serial Bhool.
Wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.
-
- NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar scandal02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Entire nation united against coronavirus pandemic, says President Alvi01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
-
- Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days after meeting PM ...12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 lockdown12:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz industry11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020