Nimra Khan joins the wedding club
Asma Malik
08:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Nimra Khan joins the wedding club
KARACHI - Pakistani stunning TV star Nimra Khan recently took to social media to share that she has tied the knot with her beau.  Sharing a loved-up photo with him on Instagram, Nimra wrote “Alhamdulillah #nikahfied.”

The starlet added she needs everyone’s prayers. She tied the knot with Ifftekhar in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Karachi.

Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

The actress won fans’ hearts with her acting in drama serial Bhool.

Wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus symptoms
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

