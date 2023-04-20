Search

In a first, Punjab announces huge cash rewards for athletes ahead of National Games 2023

09:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Interim Punjab sports minister Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced huge cash prizes for the Punjab athletes taking part in the upcoming 34th National Games 2023, scheduled to begin in Quetta next month.

Taking to Twitter, the adviser to Punjab chief minister said it was for the first time in the sports history of the country that all medalist from the province will be rewarded with cash prizes in order to empower the athletes.

In individual competitions, gold medalists would be awarded Rs500,000, silver medalists Rs250,000 and bronze medal winners will receive Rs100,000.

"In team event competitions, gold medalists will be given Rs1 million, silver medalists Rs500,000 and bronze medal winners will get Rs250,000," he added.

Wahab Riaz urged the athletes in Punjab to work hard for the upcoming mega event, adding that the huge cash prizes have been announced to motivate the players. 

