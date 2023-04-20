Major setback to PTI as PDM-backed Anwar ul Haq elected AJK PM

In an unexpected turn of events, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, a forward bloc member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was elected unopposed as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), dealing a setback to PTI.
He obtained 48 out of 52 votes, the biggest mandate in the history of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The development occurred after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.
The PTI leadership tried to bridge differences between warring factions, but failed to achieve desired results. An emergency meeting was convened, and interested candidates were given only 15 minutes to submit nomination papers, after which the voting took place.
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him. He was elected by a forward bloc of PTI and opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Chaudhry set a power-sharing formula with the opposition parties in his inaugural address.
Meanwhile, former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas slammed Anwar, saying nothing against the party policy would be tolerated. PPP leaders congratulated the newly elected prime minister, with Faisal Karim Kundi terming it a "farewell to the PTI government in AJK."
Congratulations to Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on being elected unopposed as 15th #PrimeMinister of #AJK.
Farewell to #PTI Government in AJK.
Their fate will be the same in rest of #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/RHnREdVtcB— Faisal Karim Kundi (@fkkundi) April 19, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
