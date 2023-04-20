Major setback to PTI as PDM-backed Anwar ul Haq elected AJK PM

In an unexpected turn of events, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, a forward bloc member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was elected unopposed as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), dealing a setback to PTI.

He obtained 48 out of 52 votes, the biggest mandate in the history of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The development occurred after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.

The PTI leadership tried to bridge differences between warring factions, but failed to achieve desired results. An emergency meeting was convened, and interested candidates were given only 15 minutes to submit nomination papers, after which the voting took place.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him. He was elected by a forward bloc of PTI and opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Chaudhry set a power-sharing formula with the opposition parties in his inaugural address.

Meanwhile, former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas slammed Anwar, saying nothing against the party policy would be tolerated. PPP leaders congratulated the newly elected prime minister, with Faisal Karim Kundi terming it a "farewell to the PTI government in AJK."