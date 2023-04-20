Search

PakistanTop News

PTI’s Ali Zaidi secures bail by Karachi court in fraud case

Web Desk 09:49 AM | 20 Apr, 2023
PTI’s Ali Zaidi secures bail by Karachi court in fraud case
Source: AliHZaidiPTI/Facebook

KARACHI – A local court of Karachi on Thursday granted bail to former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Zaidi in a case lodged under sections related to fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation.

Media reports suggest that PTI Sindh Chapter leader was granted bail by Malir Court in the case, days after he was arrested from party secretariat in port city.

During today’s hearing, the counsel of Ali Zaidi apprised the court that his client had made a ‘settlement’ with the complainant, on which lawyer representing the complainant raised no objection.

The court then directed the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000 and accepted his bail application, ordering to set him free.

Earlier in the day, the local court turned down police request for extension in physical remand of defiant leader, and decided to send him to jail on judicial remand.

PTI leader was held on the basis of a FIR lodged on complaint of a property dealer who alleged that Mr Zaidi and two unidentified persons gave him a fake property file in partial repayment of a loan. The case was lodged under Sections 34, 506, 420, 471, 468 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Several leaders of former ruling party including chairman Imran Khan condemned how Ali Zaidi and Ali Amin Gandapur are being kept in custody on ‘sham’ FIRs.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi caught on camera escaping Keamari DC's office after ‘vandalism’

In his Twitter message, former PM feared that Zaidi can be subjected to custodial torture like Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill. He said cabal of crooks and their handlers have made a complete mockery of Constitution, rule of law, court orders and democracy simply to fulfill nefarious London Plan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Political parties’ leaders arrive at Supreme Court as hearing for elections case underway

11:05 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

PTI issues ticket holders’ list for Punjab elections

10:30 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Major setback to PTI as PDM-backed Anwar ul Haq elected AJK PM

09:32 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Accountability court barred from action against ex-NAB chief Javed Iqbal in Tayyaba Gul case

07:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur handed over to Lahore Police on transit remand

12:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Supreme Court takes up defence ministry’s petition seeking elections in one go today

11:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India next ...

12:48 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: