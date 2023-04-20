PTI’s Ali Zaidi secures bail by Karachi court in fraud case

KARACHI – A local court of Karachi on Thursday granted bail to former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Zaidi in a case lodged under sections related to fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation.

Media reports suggest that PTI Sindh Chapter leader was granted bail by Malir Court in the case, days after he was arrested from party secretariat in port city.

During today’s hearing, the counsel of Ali Zaidi apprised the court that his client had made a ‘settlement’ with the complainant, on which lawyer representing the complainant raised no objection.

The court then directed the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000 and accepted his bail application, ordering to set him free.

Earlier in the day, the local court turned down police request for extension in physical remand of defiant leader, and decided to send him to jail on judicial remand.

PTI leader was held on the basis of a FIR lodged on complaint of a property dealer who alleged that Mr Zaidi and two unidentified persons gave him a fake property file in partial repayment of a loan. The case was lodged under Sections 34, 506, 420, 471, 468 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Several leaders of former ruling party including chairman Imran Khan condemned how Ali Zaidi and Ali Amin Gandapur are being kept in custody on ‘sham’ FIRs.

In his Twitter message, former PM feared that Zaidi can be subjected to custodial torture like Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill. He said cabal of crooks and their handlers have made a complete mockery of Constitution, rule of law, court orders and democracy simply to fulfill nefarious London Plan.