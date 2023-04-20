PTI issues ticket holders’ list for Punjab elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released its list of ticket holders for the upcoming Punjab elections and has formed a committee to address objections. The candidates are required to submit their tickets to relevant returning officers today.

To resolve issues surrounding the distribution of tickets, a four-member committee, comprising Musaddiq Abbasi, Ejaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Awon Abbas, has been established to consider appeals.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and directed the federal government to provide funds and security. However, the court's directives were not implemented due to concerns over terrorism and a lack of funding.

The court is currently hearing a case related to the election delay and has summoned the heads of major political parties today.

The list of 297 PTI candidates for the Punjab elections 2023 will be available at the official website of the party.