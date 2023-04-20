Political parties’ leaders arrive at Supreme Court as hearing for elections case underway

ISLAMABAD – Several leaders of the ruling alliance have arrived at the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued notices to the political parties asking them to send their representatives today for consensus on elections.

Media reports suggest that Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Atalullah Tarar, and PPP’s Farooq H. Naek along with other politicians arrive at the top court.

The apex court is hearing a plea seeking elections across the country in one go. The court issued notices to PML-N, PPP, PTI, JUI-F, PML-Q, MQM-P, BNP-Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party, PML-Q, the Elections Commission of Pakistan and others in this regard.

The notices were issued during the hearing pleas filed by the Ministry of Defence and two citizens seeking polls for national and provincial assemblies simultaneously. The apex court however declared the ministry’s petition inadmissible but it issued notices on the pleas filed by the citizens.

More to follow...