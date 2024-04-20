Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Gold & Silver

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on last day of the running business week as per toal price surged by Rs1,500 on Saturday in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola price closed at Rs252,200. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs216, 221 in local market.

An upward trend was also witnessed in the international market where per ounce price surged by $11 to settle at $2,411.

The price of per tola silver stands at Rs2,780.

A day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs500 per tola to settle at Rs250,700. In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to reach $2,400. 

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola ...

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Advertisement

Latest

04:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: