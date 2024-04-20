Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on last day of the running business week as per toal price surged by Rs1,500 on Saturday in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola price closed at Rs252,200. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs216, 221 in local market.

An upward trend was also witnessed in the international market where per ounce price surged by $11 to settle at $2,411.

The price of per tola silver stands at Rs2,780.

A day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs500 per tola to settle at Rs250,700. In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to reach $2,400.