Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claim 15 lives, injure dozens

Web Desk
09:52 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a series of devastating rainfall events across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), at least 15 people lost their lives while dozens sustained injuries. The downpours caused extensive damage, including roof collapses and other rain-related incidents.

According to reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the fatalities occurred in various districts of KP, with the most affected areas being Mardan, Swat, Malakand, and Bajaur. Among the victims were four women, three men, and eight children.

In one tragic incident, a family heading on foot to a wedding in Der Bala got caught in heavy rainfall, resulting in two children succumbing to the cold. Meanwhile, in Lower Dir's Talash Shamsi Khan, a person was swept away by floodwaters, with search operations underway to locate the individual.

These recent casualties add to the toll of rain-related incidents since April 12, bringing the total number of fatalities to 46 across KP. Additionally, 72 people have been reported injured due to the adverse weather conditions.

The most affected regions, in terms of both lives lost and property damage, are Dir Lower and Chitral Lower. The PDMA's assessment revealed that out of 2,875 affected households, 436 sustained complete damage, while 2,439 suffered partial damage.

Chitral Lower bore the brunt of the destruction, with 1,020 households experiencing significant losses due to the heavy rains. The situation remains critical as rescue and relief efforts continue to assist affected communities.

This series of rain-triggered disasters underscores the urgent need for enhanced preparedness and disaster management measures, especially during the ongoing monsoon season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government and relevant authorities are actively engaged in providing aid and support to those affected by these unfortunate events.

