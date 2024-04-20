Passing out ceremony of PMA 149 Long Course held at Kakul

RAWALPINDI – The passing-out ceremony of the 149th PMA Long Course was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, military's media wing said Saturday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared insights of passing Out parade of cadets of 149th PMA Long Course, 14th Mujahid Course, 68th Integrated Course and 23rd Lady Cadet Course.

At least 49 Cadets from friendly nations were also among the passed out cadets. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) was the Chief Guest while General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff was Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The top general reviewed and addressed the parade, and presented awards to the distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah and President's Gold medal to Company Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdullah Javed of 149th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Friendly Country Senior Under Officer Fahad Bin Aqil Al Towarqi Al Fallaj from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ilyas Khan of 14th Mujahid Course. The Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Danish Sattar of 68th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Sher Bano of 23rd Lady Cadet Course.

Gen Sahir congratulated the graduating cadets and their parents on their successful completion of training at PMA. He also praised PMA as a center of excellence for leadership, noting its history of producing outstanding officers for the Army.

