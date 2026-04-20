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US Centcom shares video of intercepting Iranian vessel ‘Touska’

By Our Correspondent
10:56 am | Apr 20, 2026
Us Centcom Shares Video Of Intercepting Iranian Vessel Touska

TEHRAN – US Central Command has shared a video of intercepting the Iranian cargo vessel, M/V Touska, barring it from approaching the Iranian port amid ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, it wrote: “US Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska”.

“The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 20, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings from U.S. forces over a six-hour period,” it added.

 

Earlier, the Centcom said US forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody.

American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, US forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

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