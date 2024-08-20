Pakistan energy minister suggests two-hour loadshedding to save Rs50 billion 

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said two-hour electricity load shedding in the areas where line losses are zero could result in significant savings of up to Rs 50 billion.

He put forth the recommendations while addressing the National Youth Convention in Islamabad. He explained that national exchequer could save the whooping amount if residents of the load-shedding free areas endured two-hour electricity disruption for 40 days.

He said that the government is working on plans regarding setting up new power plants to address the issue of power load-shedding in the country.

Despite higher cost of power generation, electricity is being provided to the consumers at subsidised rates, he highlighted.

He acknowledged that industries were being shut down due to higher electricity prices. He however revealed that government is now providing electricity to the industries at lower rates to save them.

The minister said the current average price of electricity stood at Rs44 per unit in Pakistan, far higher than other countries.