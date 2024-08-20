Search

Pakistan

FBR sets September 30 deadline for tax returns, warns of heavy penalties for defaulters

05:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set September 30 as the final deadline for filing income tax returns for 2024, with no extensions planned. The FBR has issued a stern warning that those who fail to meet this deadline will face legal consequences.

In a statement, the FBR outlined that a daily penalty of 0.1% of the outstanding tax amount will be imposed on defaulters. The minimum penalty for individuals is PKR 1,000, while for other categories, it is set at PKR 50,000.

The FBR also emphasized that it is mandatory for individuals who travel abroad, maintain bank accounts, or own property, homes, or vehicles to file their tax returns. Furthermore, the FBR has made it clear that traders and shopkeepers who are not registered under the "Trader-Friendly Scheme" will face severe penalties. Shopkeepers will be fined PKR 50 million for the first default, with each subsequent default resulting in a penalty of PKR 200 million.

This initiative is part of the FBR's broader effort to enhance tax compliance nationwide and ensure that tax returns are filed promptly.

Pakistan

05:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Six Adiala jail officials detained in connection with Imran Khan's ...

05:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

FBR sets September 30 deadline for tax returns, warns of heavy ...

05:05 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Pakistan energy minister suggests two-hour loadshedding to save Rs50 ...

04:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

03:27 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces home service for registration of vehicles [Check Fee ...

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

11:21 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Massive use of VPN causing internet slowdown in Pakistan, claims IT ...

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Six Adiala jail officials detained in connection with Imran Khan's facilitation

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: