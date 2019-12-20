One martyred, four personnel wounded in IED blast along Pak-Afghan border

LANDI KOTAL - One soldier was martyred and four others wounded in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack along Pakistan-Afghan border in Landi Kotal.

According to Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the attack on troops took place during fencing along the border near Kandao Sar Post in Landi Kotal.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Taqdeer Ali Orakzai.