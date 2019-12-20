CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa retires today

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa is retiring from his post today (Friday).

A full court reference in his honour will be held at the Supreme Court in Islamabad today to pay tributes to his services.

Asif Saeed Khosa will be replaced by Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad will take oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow (Saturday).

President Arif Alvi will administer him the oath.