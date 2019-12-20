Pakistan explains reasons for skipping Malaysia summit of Muslim nations
Web Desk
11:52 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
Pakistan explains reasons for skipping Malaysia summit of Muslim nations
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan clarified on Friday that it has skipped the ongoing summit of several Muslim countries in Kuala Lumpur to address concerns from some Muslim countries of a possible division in the Ummah.

"In response to questions from the media, the Spokesperson stated that Pakistan did not participate in the KL Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in Ummah," said a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

"Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world."

The four-day conference, which kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, aims at addressing some of the Islamic world's key issues. However it was boycotted by a handful of countries including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia giving a reason for not attending the summit, said that it was being held outside the aegis of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while addressing the conference said that Pakistan was not attending the summit as it has succumbed to pressured exerted by Saudi Arabia. He added that the Kingdom has issued economic threats to Pakistan forcing it to avoid the conference in Malaysia.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr