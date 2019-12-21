Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD - Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today (Saturday).
President Arif Alvi administered him the oath.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who has replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice, will serve till Feb 21, 2022.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and other ministers and officials were in attendance.
On Dec. 4, the Law Ministry had issued a notification of Justice Gulzar Ahmad’s appointment as the new CJP. His appointed was approved by President Arif Alvi.
The notification issued by the law and justice secretary stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of Article 175 A, read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from December 21, 2019.”
Justice Ahmed, who was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case, is also a member of the Supreme Judicial Council and Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
Earlier on Friday, Asif Saeed Khosa retired as Chief Justice of Pakistan. A full court reference in his honour was held at the Supreme Court in Islamabad to pay tributes to his services.
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019