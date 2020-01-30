PIA waive-off penalties for passengers traveling from China to Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:53 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
PIA waive-off penalties for passengers traveling from China to Pakistan
Share

BEIJING - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to waive-off penalties including refunding and no show charges for the passengers travelling from China to Pakistan in view of the current outbreak of coronavirus in China, PIA Country Director for China, Qadir Bux Sangi said here on Thursday.

“The decision has been taken by the management to facilitate PIA’s passengers who were not able to take their flight due to various reasons as a result of the situation in the wake of current new coronavirus outbreak in China,” he told APP.

These passengers can get a full refund of their air tickets without paying any penalty or no show charges or extend the travelling date, he added.

The national flag carrier is currently operating two direct flights a week on Tokoyo-Beijing-Islamabad route on Monday and Friday.

More From This Category
Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif ...
12:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations ...
11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied ...
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ ...
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York ...
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Feb 13 in graft ...
09:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’
12:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr