Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof

Actor Mehwish Hayat is unapologetic about almost everything, especially when it comes to riding against the wave. That obviously brings the Load Wedding star under the spotlight for almost everything that she says, does, or wears, for that matter.

Following Sarwat Gilani, seems like Hayat has also had her fill with the moral dictatorship. The celebrity posted a monochromatic image donning a white button-down shirt with wet hair giving her a bold and glamorous look.

The JPNA star has made it clear that she is done being ridiculed publicly for expressing her style choices.

She captioned her post saying, “I know some people don’t like me, but what can I do, not everyone has good taste.”

“I know some people don't like me, but what can I do, not everyone has good taste."

📸 @fayyazahmed pic.twitter.com/z9TsuHDhVd — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 29, 2020

The picture, of course, alerted the moral police bringing the old “she doesn't deserve the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” argument to the table. The keyboard warriors wouldn't back down from criticising the actor's outfit choice.

Fuck PTI Government. Jis ny tujha Tamgha diya — Maheen khan پاکستان زندہ آباد (@MaheenPashteen) January 30, 2020

This is our peace ambassador @MeerZafar3 — SyedMubashar10 🇵🇰 (@mubashar429) January 29, 2020

Hum keh b kia skte hai.... Madam... Jb Allah pass jao gi.. Tb b yhi kehna... Not every one has good taste... Phr ap ko taste den ge wo... Phr ap ko or mza ay ga... Chss lo gi — Abdullah (@Abdulla36271728) January 29, 2020

Preparation for Nishan-e-Haider. — Ayesha Siddiqua (@AyeshaAgenda) January 30, 2020

Some stood in support of the actress as well:

More power to you Mehwish ❤️ — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) January 29, 2020

You r great, God bless u. I love u a lot. — شبنم چوھدری (@shabnamchoudry) January 30, 2020

My dream lady ! — Umer Farooq (@UmerFar40207754) January 29, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!