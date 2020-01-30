Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof
Actor Mehwish Hayat is unapologetic about almost everything, especially when it comes to riding against the wave. That obviously brings the Load Wedding star under the spotlight for almost everything that she says, does, or wears, for that matter.

Following Sarwat Gilani, seems like Hayat has also had her fill with the moral dictatorship. The celebrity posted a monochromatic image donning a white button-down shirt with wet hair giving her a bold and glamorous look.

The JPNA star has made it clear that she is done being ridiculed publicly for expressing her style choices.

She captioned her post saying, “I know some people don’t like me, but what can I do, not everyone has good taste.”

The picture, of course, alerted the moral police bringing the old “she doesn't deserve the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” argument to the table. The keyboard warriors wouldn't back down from criticising the actor's outfit choice.

Some stood in support of the actress as well:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

