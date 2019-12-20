The Donkey King to be released in Turkey in local language

The Donkey King , the highest-grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is ready to take over Turkish cinemas, as reported by the daily publication 'The News'.

The film, which has been dubbed in Turkish, will premiere on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, in over 100 screens on release across all key cities in Turkey.

“We are ecstatic that Donkey King has found resonance with global cine distributors. It is proof that a good story, grounded in universal insight, has the ability to transcend boundaries and geographical barriers,” said Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind the movie.

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.

The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.