The Donkey King to be released in Turkey in local language
This is the fourth global release of the film.
Share
The Donkey King , the highest-grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is ready to take over Turkish cinemas, as reported by the daily publication 'The News'.
The film, which has been dubbed in Turkish, will premiere on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, in over 100 screens on release across all key cities in Turkey.
“We are ecstatic that Donkey King has found resonance with global cine distributors. It is proof that a good story, grounded in universal insight, has the ability to transcend boundaries and geographical barriers,” said Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind the movie.
The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.
The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.
- PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- IMF expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s economic performance in ...11:20 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral & arbitrary ...10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019