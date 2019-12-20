The Donkey King to be released in Turkey in local language

This is the fourth global release of the film.
Web Desk
12:57 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
The Donkey King to be released in Turkey in local language
Share

The Donkey King , the highest-grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is ready to take over Turkish cinemas, as reported by the daily publication 'The News'.

The film, which has been dubbed in Turkish, will premiere on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, in over 100 screens on release across all key cities in Turkey. 

“We are ecstatic that Donkey King has found resonance with global cine distributors. It is proof that a good story, grounded in universal insight, has the ability to transcend boundaries and geographical barriers,” said Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind the movie.

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.

The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.

More From This Category
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at ...
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video ...
03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth ...
02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a ...
01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Pakistani poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives ...
03:41 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha feels CAA protests more important ...
03:33 PM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr