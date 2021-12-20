Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral
Share
Lollywood's Hania Aamir was recently spotted dancing her heart out at model Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia's wedding festivities.
Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic dance of the gorgeous Hania Aamir.
The 24-year-old who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.
Dressed in a stunning black outfit, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star grooved to the beats of the upbeat number alongside friends at the wedding. The dance video has gone viral on social media and left the fans swooning.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the Janaan star stepped back from being active after the trolling intensified but now she is back to being active on her social media handles.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd ... 06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistan's sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Asim Azhar continue to create an uproar on the internet. From the ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Shaukat Tarin elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa05:10 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistan tightens Covid restrictions on travel from Omicron-hit UK03:35 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- US ‘warmly welcomes’ OIC’s role, contributions for Afghanistan ...02:48 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband ...07:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021