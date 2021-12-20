Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood's Hania Aamir was recently spotted dancing her heart out at model Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia's wedding festivities.

Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic dance of the gorgeous Hania Aamir.

The 24-year-old who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Dressed in a stunning black outfit, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star grooved to the beats of the upbeat number alongside friends at the wedding. The dance video has gone viral on social media and left the fans swooning.

Earlier, the Janaan star stepped back from being active after the trolling intensified but now she is back to being active on her social media handles.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.

