Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 December 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,235 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,910.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Karachi PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Islamabad PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Peshawar PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Quetta PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Sialkot PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Attock PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Gujranwala PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Jehlum PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Multan PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Bahawalpur PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Gujrat PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Nawabshah PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Chakwal PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Hyderabad PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Nowshehra PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Sargodha PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Faisalabad PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490
Mirpur PKR 119,900 PKR 1,490

