WATCH: Groom beaten for demanding dowry in India’s Ghaziabad
Share
NEW DELHI – In a shocking incident in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the family members of a bride physically manhandled the groom and his relatives after being forced to pay dowry.
Indian news outlets reported that the incident occurred in Ghaziabad district on Friday night. In the viral video, a group of charged people could be seen surrounding the groom, Muzammil - a resident of Agra, and manhandling him.
The man donning the traditional wedding attire was dragged in the marriage hall. Amid the drama, a groom relative attempted to rescue him. The banquet hall staff and other guests were spotted filming the scandalous incident.
In a shocking incident reported from #Sahibabad area of #Ghaziabad district in #UttarPradesh, a man, who was said to be #groom, was thrashed for allegedly demanding more #dowry. #viral #viralvdoz #video #Trending pic.twitter.com/kdL3SPb3Ej— ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) December 19, 2021
Meanwhile, reports claimed that bride's family members thrashed the man for demanding more dowry while a complaint has also been filed in this regard.
Bride’s family told media outlets that they already paid INR3 lacs along with a diamond ring in dowry while the groom's father had demanded Rs INR1 Million and even threatened to call off the wedding if the demand was not met.
Watch: Bride slaps groom for chewing 'gutka' at ... 06:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
NEW DELHI – A bride in India beat up her groom for chewing gutka (tobacco) during wedding rituals in front of ...
As the groom's family was not satisfied with the dowry amount, the other side got angered and they thrashed the groom and some other family members. Furthermore, the bride’s family members alleged that the man was married multiple times.
Six brothers wed six sisters in Multan’s mass ... 01:17 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Six brothers from the country’s seventh-largest city wed six sisters in a unique wedding as the ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Former GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC01:27 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Groom beaten for demanding dowry in India’s Ghaziabad12:56 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Big blow to PTI in home ground as JUI-F leads in KP local body polls12:23 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Power tariff likely to go up by Rs4.33 per unit under fuel adjustment ...11:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Thousands of Sikhs vote in Khalistan referendum in London11:24 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Arslan Butt to share screen with Turkish actress Esra ...06:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Imad Wasim celebrates birthday in style05:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Is this Indian singer going to perform in Pakistan?04:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021