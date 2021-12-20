Former GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

Court will open Shamim’s sealed affidavit on December 28
Web Desk
01:27 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Former GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ex- Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim has submitted his original affidavit in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which he accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of 'judicial interference'.

Reports in local media said the controversial affidavit was presented in court a month after it was published in an investigative report in a leading daily.

IHC CJ remarked that we will open the sealed envelope at the next hearing as Attorney General did not appear before the court owing to his health issues. He was admitted to Agha Khan hospital.

The IHC CJ said former GB CJ, Rana Shamim raised fingers at the judges of his court and added that IHC is not worried about the outcry. This is the matter of prestige of my court, not a contempt case hearing, Rana Shamim should present evidence to support his allegations, Justice Minallah said.

Earlier, the court deferred the framing of charges in contempt of court case against Shamim and three others. In a written order, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had warned that charges would be framed against Shamim, the publisher and editor-in-chief of newspaper and, senior journalist who published the contentious story.

IHC tells Rana Shamim to produce original ... 12:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah warned the former judge Rana Shamim that charges ...

In the 'leaked' affidavit, Rana Shamim stated that former CJP made a call to a judge of Islamabad High Court and asked him to ensure that ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are not released on bail before 2018 general elections.

Earlier, the former GB judge’s counsel mentioned that his client had promised that he never leaked the affidavit. The court demanded evidence to be presented regarding the public opinion that was created after the news of the affidavit surfaced.

‘Baseless’: Saqib Nisar trashes ex-GB judge ... 02:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar rejected the allegations leveled against him by former ...

More From This Category
Big blow to PTI in home ground as JUI-F leads in ...
12:23 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Power tariff likely to go up by Rs4.33 per unit ...
11:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
JUI-F councilor who emerged victorious in KP LG ...
10:49 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
Saudi FM praises Pakistan's role for peace in ...
09:52 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 360 in Pakistan
09:31 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
Pakistan urges OIC to continue advocacy for ...
11:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband (VIDEO)
07:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr