Sanam Marvi parts way with husband

01:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi and her husband Hamid Ali have parted their ways after the family court issued khula degree today (Thursday).

According to details, family court judge Sana Afzal has concluded the matter by issuing khula degree to the artist.

Earlier, Sanam Marvi had alleged her husband of torturing her for 12 years. She said that she had tried to handle the situation but failed due to continuous assault from the husband. 

