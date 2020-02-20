Hearings on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal's bail pleas adjourned till Feb 24
Share

ISLAMABAD - The hearings on the bail pleas of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal have been postponed till February 24.

According to media details, the bail petitions of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were postponed as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah is on sick leave.

A two-member IHC bench will hear both the bail pleas on February 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed cases against both the PML-N leaders over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects cases.

