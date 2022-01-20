Pakistan Navy assumes command of multinational Combined Task Force-150

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150, a huge multinational task group composed of warships from numerous coalition nations. for the 12th time.

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain.

Commodore Waqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy has been appointed new Commander of the Combined Task Force.

#PakNavy assumed the Command of Combined Maritime Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 12th time. The Change of Command Ceremony held at HQ of US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Commodore Vaqar Muhammad of Pak Navy took over Command from Captain Brendon Clark of Royal New Zealand Navy. pic.twitter.com/diNRlB3PtZ — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 20, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Waqar Muhammad expressed the determination of Pakistan Navy to continue to work with the navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region.

He said the Combined Task Force ensures counter-terrorism and other illegal activities at sea.

The Commander said the Task Force is performing its duties in the Indian Ocean under the supervision of Combined Maritime Forces.