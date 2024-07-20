Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in second consecutive session in domestic market of Pakistan amid decline in international prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs250,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs857 to settle at Rs214,335.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $15 to reach $2,400 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also saw downward trend as per tola price dipped by Rs70 to close at Rs2,920.

A day earlier, gold price declined by Rs3,000 to Rs251,000 per tola on Friday after it hit all-time high of Rs254,400 on Thursday. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs215,192.