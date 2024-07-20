Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in second consecutive session in domestic market of Pakistan amid decline in international prices on Saturday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs250,000.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs857 to settle at Rs214,335.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $15 to reach $2,400 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also saw downward trend as per tola price dipped by Rs70 to close at Rs2,920.
A day earlier, gold price declined by Rs3,000 to Rs251,000 per tola on Friday after it hit all-time high of Rs254,400 on Thursday. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs215,192.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
