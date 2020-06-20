Judges posted in three accountability courts of Lahore and Multan
Web Desk
10:30 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Judges posted in three accountability courts of Lahore and Multan
Share

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday placed services of three district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of Federal government for their posting as judges in accountability courts of Lahore and Multan.

According to a LHC notification issued, the services of D&SJ Muhammad Akmal Khan and D&SJ Sajjad Ahmad were placed at the disposal of government for their further posting as Judge, Accountability Court III, and IV Lahore respectively.

The services of D&SJ Safdar Iqbal were placed at disposal of government for his further posting as Judge, Accountability Court, Multan.

The judges had been asked to assume charge of their new responsibilities by June 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of high profile cases were pending before Lahore Accountability courts.

More From This Category
Pakistan partially resumes international flight ...
12:11 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Two cops killed in Karachi road mishap
11:18 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Judges posted in three accountability courts of ...
10:30 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Balochistan presents budget for FY 2020-21 today
09:17 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
PM Imran condemns attacks on Rangers personnel in ...
08:25 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Pakistan set to resume international flight ...
11:27 PM | 19 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shooting begins for our film Lockdown, set to be released on Netflix: Sonya Hussyn
12:22 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr