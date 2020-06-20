World in 'new and dangerous phase' of COVID-19, warns WHO
10:58 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
World in 'new and dangerous phase' of COVID-19, warns WHO
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the countries to remain extremely vigilant as the number of cases hit a new peak.

Speaking at a virtual news conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic is now in a new and dangerous phase with the disease accelerating at the same time as people tire of lockdowns.

The director general of the world health agency said that more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the WHO in a single day.

