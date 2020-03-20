Hasan Minhaj and wife welcome baby boy

LOS ANGELES - American comedian Hasan Minhaj and wife Beena Patel welcomed a new baby boy to the family on Thursday (yesterday). Minhaj took to Instagram to say the new arrival was a beautiful distraction from the news of the global coronavirus pandemic. “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments," wrote the 34-year-old Patriot Act star. “Welcome to the world little guy."

“The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena, it's done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," he wrote cheekily. The couple also has a daughter, born in April 2018.

Hasan boasts of his own Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and has won two Peabody Awards.

