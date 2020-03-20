Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous star Kubra Khan has recently urged her fans to take it seriously as this is in real term ‘survival of the fittest’. The JPNA2 actress urged her followers to strengthen their immune system and take precautionary measures against the outbreak of coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Khan wrote a lengthy and serious note for her fans amid coronavirus scare.

She wrote, “About a month ago all of us were dealing with different kinds of problems, emotional problems, financial problems.. champagne problems. And now.. in the end.. we’ve all gone back to the beginning.. simply trying to survive.”

“Life can take a turn at any point. this time it has for all of us together. We literally are in this together... but for us to get through this we need to take this seriously. I see a lot of people laughing this off... it’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough.”

The actress urged her fans to take this seriously as this is in real terms “survival of the fittest”.

“Take your daily vitamins, strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often, Use hand Sanitizers, wear masks and gloves when outside, Keep in check with body temperature ( It needs to be much under 100f ) Eat Clean, Exercise at home And Lastly, the toughest one for many, Self Isolate.”

“At the end, there are no guarantees, but the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves.. our family and friends.. Agay Allah Malik hai,” she further said.