Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on March 20, 2022
11:27 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|180
|181.5
|Euro
|EUR
|198.5
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|235.5
|238
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.1
|49.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.3
|47.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|131
|133
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|141
|143
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|130.7
|132.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:27 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 March 202211:05 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
- US vows to continue ties with Pakistan through diplomatic channel10:30 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Wisden ranks Babar Azam's 196 against Australia third-best ...09:38 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports 375 new Covid cases, one death08:50 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love?
06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's ...04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- 'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites fans to show off their ...06:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs proposes ban on game shows ...05:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022