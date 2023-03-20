PML-Z chairman Ijazul Haq joins PTI

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijazul Haq joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.
Ijazul Haq, the son of former chief of army staff Gen Ziaul Haq, made the announcement after meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.
Talking to the media after the meeting, Ijazul Haq said: “We have been with Imran Khan for a long time. We will fight the elections together.”
اب صرف عمران خان! pic.twitter.com/gwHJSlYoGx— Ijaz Ul Haq (@EjazUlHaqPTI) March 19, 2023
Talking about the current situation, Ijazul Haq said that the country should be freed from difficulties and he said that Imran Khan was ready to talk to everyone for the better interest of the country.
He said that he would contest the next election on a PTI ticket. He condemned the police operation in Zaman Park
Haq secured over 72,000 votes in the 2018 general elections against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Noorul Hassan Tanvir who got over 91,000 votes from NA-169 Bahawalnagar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.7
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.6
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Karachi
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Islamabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Peshawar
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Quetta
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sialkot
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Attock
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Jehlum
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Multan
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujrat
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Chakwal
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sargodha
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Mirpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
