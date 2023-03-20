Search

Pakistan

PML-Z chairman Ijazul Haq joins PTI

Web Desk 11:20 AM | 20 Mar, 2023
PML-Z chairman Ijazul Haq joins PTI
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijazul Haq joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Ijazul Haq, the son of former chief of army staff Gen Ziaul Haq, made the announcement after meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Ijazul Haq said: “We have been with Imran Khan for a long time. We will fight the elections together.”

Talking about the current situation, Ijazul Haq said that the country should be freed from difficulties and he said that Imran Khan was ready to talk to everyone for the better interest of the country.

He said that he would contest the next election on a PTI ticket. He condemned the police operation in Zaman Park

Haq secured over 72,000 votes in the 2018 general elections against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Noorul Hassan Tanvir who got over 91,000 votes from NA-169 Bahawalnagar.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

