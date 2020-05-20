PM Imran, Army chief discuss overall situation in Pakistan
11:34 PM | 20 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, the state media reported.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid were also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and the overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.
India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, ... 11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
NEW YORK – Pakistan has called on the world community to recognize the “explosive environment” ...
- Pakistan court to announce verdict in MQM’s Imran Farooq murder ...01:20 PM | 21 May, 2020
-
- Fawad wants abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announces date for ...12:52 PM | 21 May, 2020
- China registers 2 new COVID-19 Cases in 24 hours11:09 AM | 21 May, 2020
- Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till June 210:43 AM | 21 May, 2020
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
- Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend02:46 PM | 20 May, 2020
- Hareem Shah wishes to play Halime Sultan from Diriliş: Ertuğrul02:39 PM | 20 May, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat reveals she has a huge crush on Engin Altan Düzyatan02:15 PM | 20 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020