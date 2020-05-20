PM Imran, Army chief discuss overall situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, the state media reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid were also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and the overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.