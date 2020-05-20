PM Imran, Army chief discuss overall situation in Pakistan
Web Desk
11:34 PM | 20 May, 2020
PM Imran, Army chief discuss overall situation in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, the state media reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid were also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and the overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.

India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, ... 11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020

NEW YORK – Pakistan has called on the world community to recognize the “explosive environment” ...

More From This Category
Pakistan court to announce verdict in MQM’s ...
01:20 PM | 21 May, 2020
Public transport resumes in Punjab, KP
01:07 PM | 21 May, 2020
Fawad wants abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ...
12:52 PM | 21 May, 2020
Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till ...
10:43 AM | 21 May, 2020
Sugar Inquiry Commission to present its final ...
10:25 AM | 21 May, 2020
US lauds Pakistan’s solid cooperation for peace ...
09:49 AM | 21 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr