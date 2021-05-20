Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 May 2021

08:43 AM | 20 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,500 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,450, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,910 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,710 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Karachi PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Islamabad PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Peshawar PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Quetta PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Sialkot PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Attock PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Gujranwala PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Jehlum PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Multan PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Bahawalpur PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Gujrat PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Nawabshah PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Chakwal PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Hyderabad PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Nowshehra PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Sargodha PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Faisalabad PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570
Mirpur PKR 105,500 PKR 1,570

