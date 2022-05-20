Kashmir Premier League to invite Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to second edition
Web Desk
11:05 PM | 20 May, 2022
Kashmir Premier League to invite Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to second edition
Source: Virat Kohli (Twitter)
Kashmir Premier League (KPL) President Arif Malik has announced he would send an invitation to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to become part of the second edition of the league, scheduled to be staged from August 1 to 14 in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik said a formal invitation will be sent to Virat Kohli. He said Virat Kohli will decide whether to be a part of the League as a player or to participate as a special guest, Malik said in a statement. 

He said KPL would send a message of peace to the world. “We want Indian cricketers to be part of the League. We want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket.

Malik said the main objective of KPL is to promote cricket and provide facilities to players of this region.

According to Malik preparations for the League were in full swing. He said the first season, the second season will be held at Muzaffarabad Stadium. The final will be held on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, which will be a historic experience.

